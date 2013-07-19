New Sheriff’s Lieutenants Serving Local Communities

Several Santa Barbara County communities have new sheriff’s lieutenants in charge of their area.

As of July 8, Lt. Brad McVay is the new chief of police for the City of Carpinteria and is in charge of the Coastal Operations Bureau, which includes all unincorporated areas south of Santa Barbara.

Lt. Shawn O’Grady, took over Lt. McVay’s spot as the chief of police for the cities of Buellton, Solvang and Lompoc, and is the station lieutenant for the Santa Ynez Valley.

Lt. Rob Plastino is now in charge of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station, which was previously a position held by Lt. Ray Vuillemainroy, who is now overseeing the Santa Maria sheriff’s sub-station.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.