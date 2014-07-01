New Sponsor Selected for County’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Service

The Board of Directors of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, announces that the Long-Term Care Ombudsman service in Santa Barbara County will have a new sponsor, effective this Tuesday.

“The Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the selection of a new sponsor of this important service,” said Karen O’Neil, board president. “Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara was selected as the new sponsor following a Request For Proposal (RFP) process. This designation, approved by the California Department of Aging, will provide new administrative oversight for this essential service for the residents of long term care facilities and their families.

“The commission assumed the responsibility of operating this service three years ago when the state terminated the prior sponsor on a temporary basis. The goal was to find a local agency to sponsor this valuable service. That goal has been achieved.

“The commission has worked with the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara since 1975 and is confident that the fine services and experienced volunteer corps will transfer successfully to Family Service Agency.”

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director of the Area Agency on Aging.