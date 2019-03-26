Pixel Tracker

New State Legislation Seeks To Spur Action on Hollister Ranch Access

Efforts to dismiss judge rejected, appellate court denies request to delay trial

People walking on the beach at Hollister Ranch.
New legislation authored by Assemblymember Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, seeks to finally settle the debate over public access to Hollister Ranch. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 26, 2019 | 10:21 p.m.

New legislation seeks to finally settle the debate over public access to Hollister Ranch after nearly four decades of uncertainty.

Assembly Bill 1680, authored by Assemblymember Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, was introduced last month and amended Tuesday.

The bill would require the California Coast Commission, in collaboration with the State Coastal Conservancy, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and the State Lands Commission, to develop a new coastal access plan by April 1, 2020.

This new access plan would replace one adopted in 1982 but never implemented.

Hollister Ranch is a 14,500-acre, gated residential subdivision located on a working cattle ranch west of Gaviota State Park, with 135 parcels of 100 acres or larger.

“Multiple barriers have prevented the public from accessing and enjoying an 8.5-mile stretch of the coast at Hollister Ranch in the county of Santa Barbara for over 36 years,” Limon’s bill says. 

“The limits on coastal public access at Hollister Ranch contradicts the clear legislative intent that a coastal access program be implemented as expeditiously as possible at that property.”

The bill seeks to draw a line in the sand to get all sides of the fight talking about a solution.

“The Legislature strongly encourages all stakeholders to work together to develop a new public access plan for Hollister Ranch that recognizes the unique characteristics of the area and that will provide equitable access to the coast at Hollister Ranch.”

The bill has been referred to the Assembly National Resources Committee for a hearing.

Limon’s bill also seeks boost the property owner's fees stuck at 1980s-era rates to provide assessments every five years to provide adjustments as needed to pay for implementation of the coastal access plan.

This isn’t the first legislation targeting Hollister Ranch access. Last year, Assembly Bill 2534 sailed through the Assembly and Senate but was returned by Gov. Jerry Brown without his signature after he called it well intentioned but based upon an outdated plan.

Meanwhile, a civil lawsuit, originally filed in 2013, continues in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where a secret settlement, allowing access to a small segment of beach from the ocean, has been challenged.

Efforts to get Judge Colleen Sterne bumped from hearing matters in the case failed. 

The California Judicial Council appointed San Luis Obispo County Superior Court to rule on the matter. 

“In short, the court finds that the plaintiffs’ mission and challenge to Judge Sterne lack merit,” Judge Hernaldo Baltodano wrote in his March 18 opinion.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal recently rejected efforts to delay the trial.

“The petition for a writ of mandate or, alternatively, prohibition and request for an immediate stay are denied,” the appellate court ruled on Tuesday. 

The case returns to Santa Barbara County Superior Court for a trial confirmation conference on April 15.

Additionally, a demurrer seeking to toss out the cross complaint filed by the Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance is scheduled for hearing Aug. 22. 

The homeowners have challenged the Trail Alliance participation in the lawsuit, contending the organization lacks legal standing. 

