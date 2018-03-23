Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

New Tajiguas Landfill Rate Approved for Private Property Debris Removal

By Santa Barbara County | March 23, 2018 | 2:24 p.m.

Finding areas to transfer the hundreds of tons of boulders, dirt, mud and debris that rushed down the mountain above Montecito on Jan. 9 has become one of the most challenging aspects of the massive recovery effort which began shortly after the initial emergency response.

Due to the threat of future storms and to support critical response activities, in the initial days and weeks of the response, the county focused on critical public health and safety needs of
the community by removing materials from the public areas including creeks, debris basins and roadways.

A short-term solution to address removal of debris on private property was approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting. This allows private debris to be taken to the Tajiguas Landfill and stockpiled and sorted.

A special “emergency debris” rate of $55 per ton was approved for mud or mixed loads of dirt, rock and trees.

Only franchise waste haulers and other account holders may deposit waste at Tajiguas, which is not open to public dumping.

In addition, loads of less than one ton of material will not be accepted at Tajiguas but referred to the County South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station or the MarBorg Industries Construction and Demolition Facility. Rates are based upon inspection of the material.

Haulers wishing to use the Tajiguas Landfill, located between El Capitan and Gaviota off Highway 101, must first establish an account by contacting the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department at (805) 568-3129 or visiting http://www.lessismore.org/materials/286-tajiguas-account. Cash is not accepted at the landfill.

Santa Barbara County is also working diligently to find other options for local property owners to dispose of their debris due to concern that the Tajiguas Landfill and other outlets will reach
their capacity within a short time frame, if filled with rock and other materials, impacting the ability of the landfill to continue to take trash from the south coast.

“Finding more large scale sites on the South Coast to manage debris material has been very difficult,” said the County’s Director of Recovery, Matt Pontes. “The County will continue to aggressively evaluate potential local sites as well as reach out to neighboring counties for the use of their facilities,” he added.

In the meantime, other options are being recommended by the County for debris on private property including:

Materials Exchange Website: An innovative solution has been the Materials Exchange Program, an easy, convenient and mutually beneficial way for the community to share usable materials such as rocks, soil, mulch, boulders and other natural materials that can be repurposed for other landscaping needs. Ironically, the combination of ash, water and dirt that came down the mountainside makes for excellent topsoil.

This free listing can be viewed at http://sbcountymaterialexchange.com/ or by calling the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department at 805.882.3600.

Transfer Beyond County: Transferring material to other areas in Southern California presents significant costs for transportation and dumping fees, which may not be fully covered by
insurance. These fees can also result in reduced funding available from insurance for a homeowner’s repair or rebuilding.

A full list of sites currently accepting material can be found at ReadySBC.org or by calling 805.882.3600.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 