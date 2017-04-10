Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

New Tenant Juice Ranch Joins Remodeled Coast Village Plaza

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | April 10, 2017 | 2:58 p.m.

As Montecito’s Coast Village Plaza nears completion on its extensive makeover, another tenant has joined its dynamic mix. Juice Ranch, a local juice shop with locations in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Westlake Village, just leased suite 5, a 587-square-foot space.

Francois DeJohn and Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented the landlord and were charged with repositioning 1187 Coast Village Road as the property undergoes upgrades, with the goal of attracting high-quality retail/restaurant tenants.

Bringing in Juice Ranch is a successful step in the process. Other tenants include Here’s the Scoop, The UPS Store, Riviera Smiles, and Sequel Salon.

“Juice Ranch is a great match for the space,” Martz said. “This retailer sources directly from Santa Barbara County and provides a great product for health-conscious Montecito residents.”

Improvements to the property will be thorough – installation of a new roof, parking lot, decking, painting, exterior patios, lighting, signage, doors, landscaping, elevator, and repair and replacement of supports – and are planned to finish by July 2017.
 
“I’m confident the community will be served well by Juice Ranch and enjoy the totally revitalized property,” DeJohn said. “This new tenant embodies the ‘lifestyle center’ vision for Coast Village Plaza, and will undoubtedly make use of the incredible location.”
 
Since 2013, Juice Ranch has pressed its juice daily in search of the freshest possible product. With three existing locations, the 100 percent organic juice purveyor is known for its use of glass bottles and sustainable business practices.

Other retail spaces, plus a suite of executive offices are available at Montecito’s Coast Village Plaza, all marketed under Hayes Commercial Group.

— Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 