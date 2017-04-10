New Tenant Juice Ranch Joins Remodeled Coast Village Plaza

As Montecito’s Coast Village Plaza nears completion on its extensive makeover, another tenant has joined its dynamic mix. Juice Ranch, a local juice shop with locations in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Westlake Village, just leased suite 5, a 587-square-foot space.

Francois DeJohn and Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented the landlord and were charged with repositioning 1187 Coast Village Road as the property undergoes upgrades, with the goal of attracting high-quality retail/restaurant tenants.

Bringing in Juice Ranch is a successful step in the process. Other tenants include Here’s the Scoop, The UPS Store, Riviera Smiles, and Sequel Salon.

“Juice Ranch is a great match for the space,” Martz said. “This retailer sources directly from Santa Barbara County and provides a great product for health-conscious Montecito residents.”

Improvements to the property will be thorough – installation of a new roof, parking lot, decking, painting, exterior patios, lighting, signage, doors, landscaping, elevator, and repair and replacement of supports – and are planned to finish by July 2017.



“I’m confident the community will be served well by Juice Ranch and enjoy the totally revitalized property,” DeJohn said. “This new tenant embodies the ‘lifestyle center’ vision for Coast Village Plaza, and will undoubtedly make use of the incredible location.”



Since 2013, Juice Ranch has pressed its juice daily in search of the freshest possible product. With three existing locations, the 100 percent organic juice purveyor is known for its use of glass bottles and sustainable business practices.

Other retail spaces, plus a suite of executive offices are available at Montecito’s Coast Village Plaza, all marketed under Hayes Commercial Group.

— Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group.