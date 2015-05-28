Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation the New Title Sponsor of Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half has a new presenting title sponsor in the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

The seventh edition, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, will include two annual highlights: the vintage war plane flyover and the Veterans Final Mile tribute.

With 4,000-plus participants, the largest running event on the Central Coast honors veterans and features courses that begin in the orchards of Goleta and winds past the beautiful UC Santa Barbara campus before heading toward “The World’s Most Beautiful Finish Line” on Santa Barbara’s famed waterfront.

“We welcome Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation as our new presenting title sponsor, and together, we look forward to putting on our best event yet for the runners and the community,” said Rusty Snow, race director. “We also thank Select Staffing for its support and title sponsorship for the past six editions.”

Since 2012, the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half has partnered with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, which has organized the vintage war plane flyovers and a participant favorite, the Veterans Final Mile. The event also offers discounts to members of the military as well as commemorative race T-shirts and dog tags.

“We have been involved with the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half since 2012 and it has been a wonderful complement to our weekend of events honoring our nation's veterans,” PCVF founding director John Blankenship said. “It is so inspiring and thrilling to see the thousands of finishers concluding their incredible journeys with the one-of-a-kind Veterans Final Mile.”

In addition to Saturday’s races, the expanded sponsorship adds to the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation weekend of Veterans Day events, including the Military Ball, Veterans Day Parade and Concert, and collectively making it one of the largest Veterans Day weekends in the country.

Click here for more information or to register for the 2015 event.

— Ryan Lamppa represents the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half.