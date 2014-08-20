Free ‘New to Medicare’ Seminar Set for Sept. 17 in Santa Barbara

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare.

The "New to Medicare" presentation will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care offices at 602 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Jim Talbott, board president for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Even those who currently have Medicare coverage could benefit from this detailed overview.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the "New to Medicare" presentation and to reserve a seat, call the local HICAP office at 800.434.0222 or 805.928.5663, email [email protected] or RSVP online by clicking here.

— Bill Batty represents the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.