Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

New Treatment for Persistent Afib to be Discussed at Cottage Heart and Vascular Center Event

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | December 2, 2015 | 11:03 p.m.

Cottage Health will host a free Meet the Doc event to discuss new treatment options for atrial fibrillation from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, in the Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (enter at Bath St. lobby).

Atrial fibrillation, also known as Afib, is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. 

New procedures are now offered at the Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital that can offer relief for those who suffer from a specific type of condition called “persistent Afib.”

The new procedures are called the “Maze” and “Hybrid Maze.” These minimally invasive procedures do not require a large incision in the chest or a heart-lung machine.

Instead, a cardiac surgeon makes small keyhole incisions between the ribs to insert a catheter that is guided to the outside area of the heart. Here, the surgeon makes a number of small incisions to form scar tissue that disrupts the path of the abnormal electrical impulses that can cause Afib.

The second step involves a minimally-invasive catheter ablation performed by an electrophysiologist who creates more scar lines inside the upper chambers of the heart, called the atria, to block the electrical impulses. 

Studies show that the Hybrid Maze offers as high as a 90 percent cure rate for Afib, as well as a faster recovery compared to more invasive methods or catheter ablation by itself.

Speakers at the talk will include Greg Cogert, M.D., FACC, Cardiac Electrophysiologist; and Don Thomas, M.D., FACS, Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

To register for the FREE event, please call 1.844.51.HEART. Light refreshments will be available.

Maria Zate is the manager of public relations for Cottage Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 