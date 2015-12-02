New Treatment for Persistent Afib to be Discussed at Cottage Heart and Vascular Center Event

Advice

Cottage Health will host a free Meet the Doc event to discuss new treatment options for atrial fibrillation from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, in the Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (enter at Bath St. lobby).

Atrial fibrillation, also known as Afib, is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

New procedures are now offered at the Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital that can offer relief for those who suffer from a specific type of condition called “persistent Afib.”

The new procedures are called the “Maze” and “Hybrid Maze.” These minimally invasive procedures do not require a large incision in the chest or a heart-lung machine.

Instead, a cardiac surgeon makes small keyhole incisions between the ribs to insert a catheter that is guided to the outside area of the heart. Here, the surgeon makes a number of small incisions to form scar tissue that disrupts the path of the abnormal electrical impulses that can cause Afib.

The second step involves a minimally-invasive catheter ablation performed by an electrophysiologist who creates more scar lines inside the upper chambers of the heart, called the atria, to block the electrical impulses.

Studies show that the Hybrid Maze offers as high as a 90 percent cure rate for Afib, as well as a faster recovery compared to more invasive methods or catheter ablation by itself.

Speakers at the talk will include Greg Cogert, M.D., FACC, Cardiac Electrophysiologist; and Don Thomas, M.D., FACS, Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

