Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Trial Date Set for Trio Charged With Killing Man Found Near Guadalupe

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 28, 2016 | 8:38 p.m.

A new trial date was set Friday for three men charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found west of Guadalupe in 2014.

The Superior Court jury trial in Santa Maria had been set for Nov. 8, but that date was scrapped after one defendant previously changed his plea.

The trial now is planned to start March 7.

The additional time will allow the remaining defense attorneys to sift through new evidence before the trial’s start, they told Judge James Voysey.

The defendants heading to trial — state prison inmate Joseph Morales, Arturo Granados and Bryan Rios — appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Friday along with their attorneys — Michael Scott, Lori Pedego and Billy Redell.

The three defendants were among five people arrested following the killing of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37, of Santa Maria, a case investigators said was connected to drug and criminal street gang activity.

A group of farm workers found Limon’s body just off the side of West Main Street, near the entrance to the Guadalupe Dunes, on the morning of Aug. 19, 2014. 

Morales is accused of orchestrating the murder of Limon while incarcerated in state prison, allegedly using a cell phone to order the killing from his prison housing unit.

The new trial date of March 7 comes after a second defendant pleaded guilty in connection with Limon’s death.

Gregorio Agustine initially pleaded not guilty and more recently changed his plea to guilty for a charge of first-degree murder plus an allegation of gang involvement, according to Cynthia Gresser, chief deputy district attorney for North County.

Agustine will receive a prison sentence of 25 years to life, Gresser said. 

The lone woman defendant, Yesenia Granados, originally was charged with being an accessory after the fact, a gang violation and a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Earlier, she pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder.

The defendants were taken into custody at separate times, leading to a pair of preliminary hearings, but the trio are expected to stand trial together.

The case will return to court Feb. 14 for pre-trial matters.

It remains uncertain whether one jury or three will consider the men’s fate, the defense attorneys said. 

Attorneys estimate the trial could last up to three months.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 