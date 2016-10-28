New Trial Date Set for Trio Charged With Killing Man Found Near Guadalupe

A new trial date was set Friday for three men charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found west of Guadalupe in 2014.

The Superior Court jury trial in Santa Maria had been set for Nov. 8, but that date was scrapped after one defendant previously changed his plea.

The trial now is planned to start March 7.

The additional time will allow the remaining defense attorneys to sift through new evidence before the trial’s start, they told Judge James Voysey.

The defendants heading to trial — state prison inmate Joseph Morales, Arturo Granados and Bryan Rios — appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Friday along with their attorneys — Michael Scott, Lori Pedego and Billy Redell.

The three defendants were among five people arrested following the killing of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37, of Santa Maria, a case investigators said was connected to drug and criminal street gang activity.

A group of farm workers found Limon’s body just off the side of West Main Street, near the entrance to the Guadalupe Dunes, on the morning of Aug. 19, 2014.

Morales is accused of orchestrating the murder of Limon while incarcerated in state prison, allegedly using a cell phone to order the killing from his prison housing unit.

The new trial date of March 7 comes after a second defendant pleaded guilty in connection with Limon’s death.

Gregorio Agustine initially pleaded not guilty and more recently changed his plea to guilty for a charge of first-degree murder plus an allegation of gang involvement, according to Cynthia Gresser, chief deputy district attorney for North County.

Agustine will receive a prison sentence of 25 years to life, Gresser said.

The lone woman defendant, Yesenia Granados, originally was charged with being an accessory after the fact, a gang violation and a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Earlier, she pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder.

The defendants were taken into custody at separate times, leading to a pair of preliminary hearings, but the trio are expected to stand trial together.

The case will return to court Feb. 14 for pre-trial matters.

It remains uncertain whether one jury or three will consider the men’s fate, the defense attorneys said.

Attorneys estimate the trial could last up to three months.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.