Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

New UCSB Grad Students Discover Campus, Colleagues at 2013 Orientation

By Patricia Marroquin for the UCSB Graduate Division | September 30, 2013 | 6:43 p.m.

For the 450 new graduate students attending the UCSB Graduate Division’s 2013 Orientation, it was a day to learn about the campus as well as their own colleagues. The Campuswide Graduate Student Orientation held last Wednesday included walking tours, presentations on resources ranging from the library to leisure pursuits, and an outdoor activity fair during a catered lunch.

The morning started off with a fun excursion. Thirteen groups of new grad students met at Corwin Pavilion and headed out on guide-led tours. Each group explored a different area and different facilities of the sprawling 1,055-acre campus.

In an icebreaker activity before the tours commenced, students gathered in a circle and briefly introduced themselves, sharing a fun fact with the group. Group 5 participants learned that two students have twin siblings, two students can juggle, one student worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the summer while another did fieldwork in the South Pacific. In addition, one young man is training for his sixth marathon, and one student delayed his college education because his band was signed to go on tour with rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Along the campus tour — which included stops at the library, the administrative building Cheadle Hall and the Mosher Alumni House — students were encouraged to snap photos and hashtag them “#ucsbgrad.” Later they saw their Twitter and Instagram images flash on the big screen during the presentation at Corwin.

Dr. Carol Genetti, dean of the Graduate Division, told the new graduate students it is an honor to have them join the university.

“At UCSB, we recognize that our graduate programs are central to our success as an institution because it is our graduate students who attract our world-class faculty," she said. "They come here because they want to study with you. It is our graduate students who collaborate with the faculty and help us to advance our research and advance the boundaries of knowledge.

"Our reputation is as one of the top universities in North America, and it rests firmly on the quality of our graduate programs. If we want to maintain our position on the forefront of discovery, it’s important every year that we recruit the best and the brightest students and the people with the most inquisitive minds from all across the world and from every sector of society.”

Dr. Genetti said UCSB seeks out “graduate students who are creative, innovative, analytical, entrepreneurial and collaborative — students who have the vision to see the scholarly landscape without the disciplinary fences that have divided the disciplines for so long. Students who embrace diverse perspectives and varying viewpoints and students who can synthesize, translate, apply, and communicate that enriched vision. That is why we admitted you, and that is why you are all here today.”

The new students viewed informative videos centered on funding, mentoring and a campuswide three-minute talk competition that launched last year for graduate students called The Grad Slam.

Librarian Dr. Denise Stephens presented information on the library’s services and its renovation project. The UC library system is the second-largest research library in the world after the Library of Congress, she told the students. UCSB’s library, she said, receives 2 million visitors a year and offers 24/7 hours for students as well as WiFi connectivity and laptop loans. To deal with the construction that will be ongoing for the next couple of years, the library provides free earplugs to each visitor. Stephens said the library recognizes the special needs of graduate students by setting aside dedicated quiet study spaces specifically for them.

Resource presentations were also given by Dr. Mary Ferris from Student Health Services and Rod Tucknott from the Recreation Department.

In concluding the formal presentation at Corwin, Genetti told the students that as a California native, “there’s nothing that I like so much as the beauty of our gorgeous state.” She encouraged the students to take the time to explore it, from the local Santa Barbara area with its wine country and hiking trails to the North Coast Redwoods in Humboldt and Mendocino counties, “my favorite part of the state.”

“I look forward to getting to know you, and to hearing about your work, and to reading about your successes,” Genetti said. “You are so welcome at this campus.”

— Patricia Marroquin is a senior writer for the UCSB Graduate Division and The Graduate Post.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 