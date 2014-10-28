New VP of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Honored with ‘40 Under 40’ Award

Arie Dejong, the new vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, has received the “40 Under 40” award from the Pacific Coast Business Times.

The award recognizes 40 up-and-coming business leaders under the age of 40 in the Tri-County area.

Dejong joined Cottage Health System in 2013 to manage the completion of the new, $126 million Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2015.

The new hospital will include 152,000 square feet, and will feature lifesaving Emergency Care (expanding from eight beds to 20), the Cottage Center for Orthopedics, the award-winning Center for Wound Management (doubling the number of Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers from two to four chambers), expanded physical therapy services, and 44 private patient rooms and eight intensive care unit rooms.

Dejong manages current hospital operations, the rebuilding of the new hospital, the building of a new medical office building and lease commitments from physicians, and the hospital move preparations for more than 300 employees.

He comes to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital from the Seton Healthcare Family, Austin, Texas, where he was vice president and chief operating officer. At Seton he oversaw the financial and quality performance of the hospital and nine primary care and specialty clinics, home health and hospice with a combined $150 million in gross revenues.

“Arie’s leadership style is one that encourages a high level of accountability, professionalism and vision,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System. “He has shown in his brief time with Cottage that he represents the core values of excellence, integrity, and compassion. Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is fortunate to have someone of his caliber at the helm.”

