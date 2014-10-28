Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

New VP of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Honored with ‘40 Under 40’ Award

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | October 28, 2014 | 1:01 p.m.

Arie Dejong, the new vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, has received the “40 Under 40” award from the Pacific Coast Business Times.

The award recognizes 40 up-and-coming business leaders under the age of 40 in the Tri-County area.

Dejong joined Cottage Health System in 2013 to manage the completion of the new, $126 million Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2015.

The new hospital will include 152,000 square feet, and will feature lifesaving Emergency Care (expanding from eight beds to 20), the Cottage Center for Orthopedics, the award-winning Center for Wound Management (doubling the number of Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers from two to four chambers), expanded physical therapy services, and 44 private patient rooms and eight intensive care unit rooms.

Dejong manages current hospital operations, the rebuilding of the new hospital, the building of a new medical office building and lease commitments from physicians, and the hospital move preparations for more than 300 employees.

He comes to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital from the Seton Healthcare Family, Austin, Texas, where he was vice president and chief operating officer. At Seton he oversaw the financial and quality performance of the hospital and nine primary care and specialty clinics, home health and hospice with a combined $150 million in gross revenues.

“Arie’s leadership style is one that encourages a high level of accountability, professionalism and vision,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System. “He has shown in his brief time with Cottage that he represents the core values of excellence, integrity, and compassion. Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is fortunate to have someone of his caliber at the helm.”

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 