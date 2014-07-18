Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

New Westmont Graduate David Dry Earns Fellowship in Philadelphia

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | July 18, 2014 | 8:00 a.m.

David Dry, 2014 Westmont College graduate and former Westmont College Student Association president, earned a fellowship from the John Jay Institute and will study over the fall in Philadelphia.

David Dry
David Dry

The highly competitive Fellows Program, which accepts just 12 students a term, is a post-undergraduate educational and professional experience for men and women aspiring to public positions in public society and the church.

Dry was an intern in summer 2013 at the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., when he reconnected with Tyler Castle, class of 2012, who had completed the fellowship program.

“He got me very excited about the opportunity,” Dry says. “I spent the next few days researching the program and quickly decided that it was something I had to apply for, no matter how competitive it was.”

Following the intensive semester-long academic residency, Dry will be placed in a semester-long externship, most likely with a national or international governmental agency.

“I am hoping to go back to Washington, D.C., and work for congressional leadership,” he says. “My three main objectives are to immerse myself in political theory with like-minded peers and mentors, to learn how to exemplify Christian values and leadership in the secular arena, and to prepare myself for future graduate studies and practical application worldwide.”

Dry has known since he was 12 that he wanted to run for public office, but he says it wasn’t until his senior year at Westmont that he began to understand and embrace that this is, for now, the path that God wants him on.

“I am serious about pursuing public service and public office and want to do so in a way that is not only compatible with the Christian faith, but informed by it,” he says. “It is my hope that I can start to reconcile how to work and lead in a government of the world, while being a citizen of the Kingdom of God.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 