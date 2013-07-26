New Westmont Students to Hike, Bond in Backcountry

Twenty first-year Westmont College students will meet on campus Aug. 8 before heading into the California wilderness on a unique 12-day orientation program.

The Inoculum trek begins in the Eastern Sierra town of Bridgeport and winds around many 10,000-foot peaks in the Toiyabe National Forest.

“The students will be hiking, rock climbing, repelling and going on 24-hour solo hikes,” said Eileen McMahon McQuade, associate professor of biology and Inoculum director. “They will also be climbing Tower Peak, an 11,500-footer in Yosemite.”

Kaitlin Jones, biology instructor and lab coordinator, will lead the trip with Robin Lang, outreach and public services librarian, and Eric Meyer, class of 2003, a doctoral candidate in theology at Fordham University.

Students, who lead discussions on two books during backpacking breaks and write a paper later in the semester, earn two units of academic and physical education credit.

Inoculum was created in 1974 by alumnus Dave Willis, who is coordinator of Sierra Treks, a program that seeks to build Christian faith through wilderness experiences. Willis leads the Inoculum trip every year.

“Participants get to know some other students they can rely on during the toughest first few weeks of school because of what they’ve done together in the mountains,” he said. “It helps students learn to explore, enjoy and protect wilderness. We hope students will get past thinking that wilderness is merely to be survived and finish Inoculum feeling they’ve thrived in the wilderness.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.