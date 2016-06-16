Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Control Small Wildfire Reported in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

Crews respond to blaze near Knapp's Castle on East Camino Cielo

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a vegetation fire reported off East Camino Cielo near Knapp’s Castle Thursday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a vegetation fire reported off East Camino Cielo near Knapp’s Castle Thursday afternoon. (Urban Hikers photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | June 16, 2016 | 3:11 p.m.

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a vegetation fire near Knapp’s Castle on East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Crews from Santa Barbara County, the U.S. Forest Service and the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to the area west of the Painted Cave community.

Responding firefighters were able to get the fire under control, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

The initial report was the fire had burned an area about the size of a football field and was spreading quickly, according to emergency radio traffic.

The first engines on scene reported that they could handle the incident and to cancel additional responders, according to emergency radio traffic. 

Caltrans advised that Highway 154 was open, but the roadway is busy with travelers heading to Live Oak Fest this weekend. 

East Camino Cielo was closed as firefighters responded to a vegetation fire near Knapp’s Castle. Click to view larger
East Camino Cielo was closed as firefighters responded to a vegetation fire near Knapp’s Castle. (Santa Barbara County Public Works photo)

There were road closures in the area of the fire, including East Camino Cielo from Painted Cave to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar Road from the Santa Barbara city limits up to East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. 

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

