Firefighters Control Small Wildfire Reported in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

Crews respond to blaze near Knapp's Castle on East Camino Cielo

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a vegetation fire near Knapp’s Castle on East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Crews from Santa Barbara County, the U.S. Forest Service and the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to the area west of the Painted Cave community.

Responding firefighters were able to get the fire under control, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The initial report was the fire had burned an area about the size of a football field and was spreading quickly, according to emergency radio traffic.

The first engines on scene reported that they could handle the incident and to cancel additional responders, according to emergency radio traffic.

Caltrans advised that Highway 154 was open, but the roadway is busy with travelers heading to Live Oak Fest this weekend.

There were road closures in the area of the fire, including East Camino Cielo from Painted Cave to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar Road from the Santa Barbara city limits up to East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works.

Additional details were not immediately available.

