New Wind Advisory Issued for Montecito, South Coast

More wind will be blowing through Santa Barbara County on Sunday, and an overnight wind advisory has been issued for the South Coast.

The National Weather Service said a wind advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, with north to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph likely.

The weather service warned that the strongest winds are expected in the Montecito foothills between 9 p.m. Sunday and about 6 a.m. Monday.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 between Montecito and the Gaviota Pass and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

In addition to the blustery conditions, Sunday's temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for mostly clear skies and daytime temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to mid-80s.

