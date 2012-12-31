New Year’s Big Chill Leads to Frost Advisories in Santa Barbara County

After weekend of rain and snow, sunny and dry conditions are in forecast for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

The National Weather Service has issued an early morning frost advisory through Wednesday for Santa Barbara County’s coastal plains and valleys.

Despite the chilly end to 2012 and the start of 2013, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be sunny and dry. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s both days.

The weather service said overnight lows would likely drop to the low 40s, with some areas dipping into the 30s. Residents were advised to shelter pets and plants that might be affected by cold weather.

Maria Long, a spokeswoman for the warming centers that provide the homeless with overnight shelter from the inclement weather, said the centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The shelters are located at Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc; First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara; and Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B, in Santa Maria.

While weekend storms brought a dusting of snow to the mountains above Santa Barbara, this week is expected to be mostly dry.

Area beaches are at risk of rip currents Monday, the weather service said, and gusty offshore winds are possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

