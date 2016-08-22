New Zoning Ordinance Invites Public to Open Joint Committee Meeting

The public is invited to the upcoming NZO Joint Committee meeting for review of the draft Module 3: Administration, Parking, and Temporary Uses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina Street.

This is the third of three ordinance portions being reviewed before release of a comprehensive Draft New Zoning Ordinance in late 2016/early 2017 for community review.

Module 3: Administration, Parking, and Temporary Uses comprises administrative provisions including the procedures, criteria and required findings of staff and the discretionary review authorities, updates to definitions and a new section on rules of measurement.

This module also includes a chapter addressing parking regulations, which may influence current and future development.

The complete staff report, module and meeting agenda are available for viewing and download at the NZO Public Meetings web page.

The NZO Joint Committee, which consists of two city councilmembers and three members of the Planning Commission, provides staff with initial technical review and may request additional information or revisions prior to review by the full Planning Commission in a meeting being scheduled for October 2016.

The Santa Barbara New Zoning Ordinance (NZO) is an effort to update the City of Santa Barbara’s Zoning Ordinance (Title 28 of the City’s Municipal Code) that establishes the zone classifications, permitted uses in the various zones, development standards and regulations and the development review process.

The zoning regulations affect land use, design, parcel size, building heights, density, setbacks, parking, landscaping, fencing and other aspects of property development and use.

The public is invited to learn about the NZO project and to share their ideas about zoning regulations as the city strives to craft a new Zoning Ordinance that is easier to use; is modern and reflective of the city’s current uses, practices and development patterns; is clear in decision-making protocols with some streamlined review processes, where appropriate; addresses certain nonconforming situations and brings them into compliance to the extent feasible; and that promotes adaptive reuse of properties.

For more information and to sign up for NZO notifications, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/NZO.

— Marck Aguilar represents the Santa Barbara New Zoning Ordinance.