Litter of Newborn Puppies, 2 Adult Dogs Plucked from Illegal Marijuana Farm

A litter of newborn puppies and two adult dogs were rescued from the site of an illegal marijuana farm in the Cuyama Valley, a week after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies found a different sick puppy nearby.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, two abandoned dogs were reported to be hanging around one of the cannabis cultivation operations authorities had raided last week.

Deputies and county Animal Services officers located the male and female dogs before noticing the female appeared to have just given birth. A search of the site revealed an unsecured tent with a litter of newborn puppies inside.

“The mother of the puppies appeared to be in good shape,” Hoover said of the dog that had given birth to 10 puppies, one of which was stillborn.

The dogs were loaded into an Animal Services van where the mama dog gave birth to another puppy en route to Santa Maria. She delivered a 12th puppy about 90 minutes after arriving at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road.

Animal Services staff found a foster home to take the new mother and her puppies — for now.

“Mom will stay with her puppies in foster care until the puppies are fully weaned and mom is healthy enough to be spayed,” Hoover said.

The female dog will be available for adoption once her mothering duties are done. The puppies will not be available for adoption until early December.

“Mom is taking exceptional care of her puppies,” said Stacy Silva of the Santa Maria Animal Center.

“The puppies are nursing well and are growing fast. They have already grown since they arrived.”

Silva says Animal Services staff believes the mother may have some Anatolian shepherd in her lineage, but they just don’t know about the puppies.

“They’re very mixed,” she said. “They’re all kinds of different colors.”

The male dog is doing well and will remain at the center through his stray holding period before becoming available for adoption.

Last week, deputies rescued an abandoned sick puppy at another marijuana growing site. That dog was adopted by one of the detectives involved in the case.

