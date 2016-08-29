Newbury Park’s Wood Twins Win Pirate Invitational

Golf

Twin sisters Madison and Skyler Wood of Newbury Park won the Pirate Invitational with a best-ball score of 71 on Monday at the Alisal River Course.

Madison shot a 73 to earn medalist honors while Skyler carded a 77.

Westlake (Jessie Song 75, Kristen Chen 76) was second at 71 followed by Oak Park (Karisa Toy 84, Georgia Shevitt 78) and Dos Pueblos at 76. The DP team consisted of Gabby Minier (83) and Julia Forster (81).

DP’s No. 2 team of Bella Vigna (81) and Hannah Cho (90) finished in 7th place with a 78.

The San Marcos duo of Alex Manion and Amanda Chen came in 10th with a best-ball score of 86 and the Royals B team of Amber Chen and Alex Pitchford shot 92 for 14th place.

