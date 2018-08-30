Newcomers Lead Santa Barbara Water Polo in Opener

Water Polo

A group of freshmen made an impact in their varsity debuts with the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team on Thursday at Buena.

Zander Meyer and Ryan Drake each scored three goals and first-year goalie Wyatt Pieretti made five saves and a steal in three quarters, leading the Dons to a 15-5 season-opening win.

The start of the game was delayed because of a school lockdown at Buena.

Santa Barbara received good performances from Adam Kubinyi, who handed out a team-high three assists, and Jordan Hayes, who had three streals.

The Dons make their home debut Friday against northern California power De La Salle.

