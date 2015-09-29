Newly Designed Green Business Academy to Hold Duo of Kickoff Events

Advice

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County (GBPSBC) announced that its newly designed Green Business Academy, a four-month-long series to help organizations implement and gain certification for using environmentally-friendly practices, is now accepting businesses for the 2015 cohort.

The Green Business Program will host two kick off events, both focusing on solid waste reduction, recycling and energy conservation.

The North County kick off will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3–5 p.m., at Hardy Diagnostics, 1430 W McCoy Lane in Santa Maria.

The South County kick off will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 3–5 p.m., at Sonos, 419 State Street in Santa Barbara.

“Businesses that get certified through the Green Business Program save money by lowering costs, increasing productivity and attracting new customers through free advertising,” said Frances Gilliland, program director. “Our new modular-based program allows enough flexibility for businesses of all sizes to participate, while also providing structure so that the certification can be completed in a timely fashion.”

The GBPSBC has been providing green certifications to area businesses since 2008, with close to 100 businesses certified to date. The new structure streamlines the certification process so that a business can complete all necessary steps in as little as four months, working in a cohort that allows them to support and learn from each other along the way.

Participants will focus on a new module each month, including live and virtual workshops and on-site assessments where trainers provide hands-on technical assistance on required and voluntary measures such as water efficiency, energy use or waste reduction.

In addition to these areas, businesses take steps to conserve water, prevent pollution, recycle and make environmentally sound purchasing decisions.

Upon program completion, businesses receive a certificate, a sticker to display and recognition at the annual GBPSBC Luncheon.

They also receive free advertising by being listed in the Directory of Certified Businesses on the GBPSBC and California Green Business Program websites, recognized on chamber of commerce websites, and highlighted through free print and online ads.



The Santa Ynez Valley Marriott is one example of an organization that has been highly impressed with the results of the program.

“What I love about the Green Business Program is that they encourage change and help keep more money in your pocket through education, collaboration and guidance from highly experienced experts,” said Marriott General Manager, Mike Hendrick. “In the first two years after getting certified, we saved over a million gallons of potable water, not to mention significant savings through reduced energy use, smarter paper consumption and lower waste production.”

Establishments of all sizes are welcome to participate in the Green Business Academy, from small mom and pop stores to larger corporate operations.

Registration fees are made on a sliding scale, depending on the size and type of company. While all businesses are strongly encouraged to attend the official kick off meeting, those that are not able to attend can still participate in the program and can work with program staff to determine an alternate initial meeting date.

Those interested in participating can learn more by visiting http://www.greenbizsbc.org/get-certified/green-business-academy or by contacting Program Director Frances Gilliland at 805.729.3472.



In addition to launching the academy, the Green Business Program is also offering a free public mixer immediately following the South County meeting from 5:30–7 p.m. on October 8 at the same Sonos location.

Community leaders, public officials and businesses are all encouraged to attend to hear first hand about the positive impact that the Green Business Program has on its participants and the community at large.

Admission to the mixer is free and includes food and beverages. RSVP for the mixer at its Facebook event page or by contacting Elizabeth Davidson at [email protected].

— Frances Gilliland is the program director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County's Green Business Academy.