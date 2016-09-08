Newly Remodeled Resource Room at the United Boys and Girls Club in Carpinteria

On Aug. 24, the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly remodeled Resource Room at the Carpinteria Unit.

The Resource Room will offer a new feature to the club: a dedicated homework center and Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math educational space with 20 new computers.

Along with new computers, the Resource Room now has new floors, all new furniture, new supplies for STEAM activities, and dedicated staff for homework help.

Funding for the remodeling and computers was provided by the 2016 Carpinteria Kids Benefit Auction & Dinner, the Walter and Brenda Barrows Family Trust and Venoco, Inc.

“The newly remodeled Resource Room is more than new paint, new flooring, new furniture and new computers, it is the future for those students using the room,” stated Carpinteria City Councilman Wade Nomura, who is also President of the Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club Foundation.

Nomura continued, “The Resource Room will give an opportunity to those students that would normally not have these resources to do their homework and keep up with others that do.

"Without this, these students would never be able to keep up or catch up, resulting in them always being behind and disadvantaged.”

The Resource Room, and other technology upgrades installed throughout the club as part of this project, will serve approximately 100 kids daily.

Club Director Debra Herrick stated, “The new space is very exciting in terms of broadening the scope of educational programs that we can offer to our members.

"The room was designed to nourish a spirit of collaboration, creativity, discovery, and learning, and it has been a joy to see the Carpinteria community come together in support of creating this space.”

If you would like to see your donation in action, the Carpinteria Unit invites you to come by for a tour.

The next Carpinteria Kids Benefit Auction & Dinner will be held on May 20, 2017. Save the date.

– Carla Leal is director of advancement for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.