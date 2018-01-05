News Anchor Dan Shadwell Departs San Luis Obispo-Based KSBY Television

KSBY television news anchor Dan Shadwell is no longer working for the station, having left his role in mid-December.

“The station wants to move in a different direction, so I will as well,” Shadwell wrote in a Dec. 18 Facebook post, which received 120 comments.

Shadwell worked at KSBY for six years and said he plans to build his real estate business and “consulting work” on the Central Coast.

“To all of the people I’ve had the great pleasure to interview over the years,” Shadwell wrote, “to all the members of our audience, who’ve welcomed me into your homes to bring you the news of the day, and to all of my family, friends, and wife, who’ve supported me during the process, THANK YOU!”

KSBY president and general manager Kathleen Choal and Shadwell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.



Lucas Clark is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected]