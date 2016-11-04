Salton Sea Gives Flight to Bird Watchers’ Fantasies

Kurt Leuschner, professor of Natural Resources at College of the Desert, will talk about the Salton Sea in a presentation by Santa Barbara Audubon from 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 16 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Salton Sea is one of the world’s most important stops for birds traveling the Pacific Flyway. Leuschner will describe why visiting the Salton Sea at any time of year is a bird watcher’s delight.

Leuschner is also vice president on the Board of Western Field Ornithologists. He earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology from UCSB and master’s in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Florida. Leuschner spent two years in the Peace Corps working in Tanzania's Wildlife Division.

Besides studying in Kenya, Uganda and Costa Rica, he ran a hotel and horse-riding school in the Bavarian Alps. Leuschner also takes groups on photographic safaris to Africa, New Zealand, the Galapagos and various locations in the southwestern United States.

His latest research project involves the sound recording of the various subspecies of Western Scrub-Jay, including The Channel Islands' own Island Scrub Jay.

For more information on this, and other events, go to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.

Programs are usually held on the last Wednesday of the month, though that is subject to change if there is a holiday that week. Questions about programs may be directed to [email protected] or call 964-1468.

— Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.