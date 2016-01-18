Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Next Speaker in Hamdani World Harmony Lecture Series to Discuss Islam, Religious Pluralism

By Kelli Coleman Moore and Hamza Mannan for the Walter H. Capps Center | January 18, 2016 | 10:45 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara and the Walther H. Capps Center will host a free lecture by John L. Esposito on the topic "Islam and Religious Pluralism" at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in the Lotte Lehmann Conert Hall.

Islam is a great religious tradition, the second largest and fastest growing of the World’s religions, with more than 50 countries that are majority Muslim. The religion is one of the top three most popular religions in Europe and America.

Despite the global achievements of Islam as a faith and civilization, Islam has been viewed through the lens violence and the actions of militant terrorists since the Iranian Revolution in the late 1970s.

This lecture will address the questions: Who are Muslims and what do they believe? What do Islam, Judaism and Christianity share in common? Why does it matter?

Named “one of America’s foremost authorities and interpreters of Islam” by The Wall Street Journal, John L. Esposito is the author of more than 45 books including The Future of IslamIslamophobia and the Challenge of Pluralism in the 21st Century, Who Speaks for Islam?: What a Billion Muslims Really Think, Unholy War: Terror in the Name of Islam, The Islamic Threat: Myth or Reality? and What Everyone Needs to Know About Islam.

He is a professor of religion and international affairs and of Islamic studies at Georgetown University, where he serves as founding director of the Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding in the Walsh School of Foreign Service.

The lecture is presented by the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB.

The Hamdani World Harmony Lecture Series has been established in loving memory of Dr. Sajjad and Mrs. Zakira Hamdani.

— Kelli Coleman Moore and Hamza Mannan are staff assistants at the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life.

 
