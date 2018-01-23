Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Next Stop for TSA Pre-Check Enrollment: Santa Barbara Airport

By Lynn Houston for Santa Barbara Airport | January 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) has announced the TSA Pre✓ IndentoGo mobile enrollment unit will be available in Santa Barbara to offer admission to the federal TSA Pre✓ program.

Once approved, the program grants an airline passenger expedited screening on domestic flights.

SBA will host the TSA Pre✓ mobile enrollment unit, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 5-9, in the airport short-term parking lot, 500 James Fowler Road, Santa Barbara.

Normally, Santa Barbara residents would need to visit a TSA Pre✓ enrollment center in Santa Maria, Oxnard or Los Angeles to enroll.

TSA Pre✓ passengers have access to an expedited security lane during peak times at SBA.

“Although TSA security wait times at SBA are pretty short, the TSA Pre✓ benefits really make a difference when traveling back through larger airports,” said Hazel Johns airport director.

“It’s a program we highly recommend for added travel ease and convenience,” Johns said.

Walk-up visits to the mobile unit are available. However, providing pre-enrollment information and scheduling an appointment in advance at universalenroll.dhs.gov will assure immediate service, the airport said.

The onsite process requires fingerprinting, proof of citizenship with a photo ID, and payment of an $85 application fee, good for five years.

Santa Barbara Airport said it is offering the TSA Pre✓ IndentoGO mobile unit as a community service and does not collect any portion of the application fees.

SBA reports it served more than 700,000 passengers in 2017 and is the 13th largest airport in California.

SBA is served by Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines with 22 daily departures to seven nonstop destinations: Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.

— Lynn Houston for Santa Barbara Airport.

 
