Next Up in Movies That Matter Series: ‘For Greater Glory’

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement will present For Greater Glory, the next installment of the Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series, Monday, March 6, at The Granada Theatre.

Set in Mexico during the Cristeros War, For Greater Glory tells the inspiring and tragic story of the period when the Mexican government tried unsuccessfully, but brutally, to rid the country of the influence of the Catholic Church.

Part of The Granada’s ongoing community engagement initiatives, this Movie That Matters will screen in partnership with Padres Creando Sueños (Parents Creating Dreams) and feature a pre-screening audience Q&A discussion with series curator Conklin and organization representatives.

While the facts may be distinctly tied to a period of Mexican history, the imagery and evil portrayed in For Greater Glory are universal.

The Cristeros War was a troubling period in Mexican history and had a spillover impact on California as a refuge for Mexicans who wanted religious freedom.

The genesis of the rebellion had its roots in the adoption of a new Mexican Constitution in 1917 that gave broad powers to the government at every level to restrict the impact of the Catholic Church.

Much of the world at that time was following the emergence of socialism in Europe and Russia, and in Mexico there was an attempt to implement these same atheistic reforms under the guise of “separation of church and state.”

Padres Creando Sueños was founded in 2014 as an opportunity for families living on the Westside to develop and sustain resources for children and youth in their neighborhood.

The team is comprised entirely of adult Westside residents and has started a one-on-one neighborhood tutoring service and a volunteer literacy support team at Harding Elementary School, also on the Westside.

In addition to having one of the highest populations of Latino residents in Santa Barbara, the Westside contains the highest population-density tracts in the city as of the 2010 census, and the fewest number of health and human services of all the county’s noted “high-risk” neighborhoods.

Members of Padres Creando Sueños team are familiar with the systemic challenges presented by their neighborhood, but are committed to using their strengths to promote positive change for families in their community.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.