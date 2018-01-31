Next Up in Movies That Matter Series: ‘Hidden Figures’

The Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin film series continues this month with Hidden Figures, screening at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at The Granada Theatre. Tickets are available at GranadaSB.org.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is partnering with the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara for the showing of Hidden Figures.

Series moderator Hal Conklin will be joined by E. Onja Brown-Lawson, president of the board of directors of the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, for a pre-screening Q&A with the audience.

Hidden Figures tells the story of Katherine Jonson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) — African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch into orbit of astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell), a stunning achievement that turned around the space race.

The visionary trio crossed gender and racial lines and inspired generations. The film is rated PG and has a run time of 2 hours, 7 minutes.

The mission of the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is to foster positive relationships between the many diverse groups in the Santa Barbara community and the surrounding areas, to sponsor programs that exemplify the teachings of Dr. King, and to observe and celebrate the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday each January.

Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin is made possible through the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

The series is designed to introduce audiences to films that draw out the best in humanity, while connecting to community partners with missions that tie in with the themes of each film.

The stories teach about forgiveness, loving others and ourselves, and provide a renewed enthusiasm for living life with compassion and grace.

Movies That Matter is drawn from the syndicated film series Cinema in Focus. The program is meant to blend great film with audience conversations and Q&A.

Tickets are $10 or $20 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. For tickets, call the box office, 899-2222.

For more about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement events and opportunities, contact David Grossman, director of community engagement, 899-3000 or email [email protected]

For more on how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected] Also visit www.granadasb.org.

