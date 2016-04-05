Nic Bereaud’s Blast Lifts SBCC Over Oxnard, 2-1

Baseball

Nic Bereaud drilled his seventh homer of the year on Tuesday and SBCC hung on for a 2-1 baseball win at Oxnard.

It was the third straight win for the Vaqueros (13-14, 10-5), who remained in a first-place tie with Cuesta (16-9, 9-4) atop the WSC North.

Santa Barbara took a 1-0 lead in the third when Michael Montpas singled and stole second with two outs. He scored on an infield error. Bereaud’s homered leading off the sixth to make it 2-0. The sophomore from San Diego is fifth in the state in homers (7) and leads the WSC North in both HRs and RBIs (30).

Steven Ledesma (5-2) held Oxnard to one run on nine hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four. Ledesma gave up an RBI single to designated hitter Andres Morales in the eighth, then was replaced by Austin Blessing.

With runners at first and second and two outs, Blessing ended the inning by getting Ben Howell on a groundout to second.

“We took advantage of an early error, then we got a big homer from Bereaud,” said coach Jeff Walker. “Ledesma didn’t have his best stuff but our defense picked him up. We played great on defense today.”

The Vaqueros were limited to four hits and didn’t commit an error while the Condors (12-15, 7-8) made four.

Santa Barbara will play its next two at home – Thursday vs. Oxnard at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday against Cuesta at 1 p.m.