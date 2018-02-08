Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Family Concerts Feature Nicaraguan Band

By Cathy Oliverson for UCSB Arts & Lectures | February 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! will presents La Cuneta Son Machin, the Grammy-nominated band of young musicians from Managua, Nicaragua, in three free upcoming family performances.

The showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Isla Vista School; 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Guadalupe City Hall and 7 p.m.  Sunday, Feb. 11, in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Viva will partner with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Cultures to present La Cuneta Son Machin in a Studio Sunday event, 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at La Jardin de Las Granadas, across from the museum on Anapamu Street.

The garden features 1925, a public art installation created by artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith.

Dubbed by LA Weekly as, “marimba-soaked hyper-cumbia,” La Cuneta Son Machin’s sound is rooted in Nicaraguan folklorico, a tradition for story-telling and deep national pride, led by marimba with classical guitar, and lyrical flutes.

In the 1970s and '80s, the poetic nueva cancion or trova style filled the airwaves with calls for patriotism and revolution, UCSB Arts & Lectures said.

But these traditions have been fading, as DJs have displaced bands and electronic music from abroad has attracted the attention of Nicaragua’s youth, UCSB Arts & Lectures said.

— Cathy Oliverson for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
