Nicholas Edward Morton-Smith, 1985-2011

Posted on December 15, 2011 | 12:14 a.m.

Memorial service scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church

Source: Morton-Smith Family

On December 11, 2011, Nicholas Edward Morton-Smith died peacefully in his Montecito home at age 26.

Nick was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on May 14, 1985, and since that day has defied all odds. With the diagnosis of Moebius syndrome, his doctors initially gave him a few hours to live — but hours turned into days, and days turned into years.

Throughout his 26 years, Nick touched the lives of many through his inspiring strength, warm soul and tenacious will. With the help from incredible teachers and aides, Nick graduated from Montecito Union School, Santa Barbara Junior High School, Carpinteria High School and SBCC.

Nick’s favorite jobs included taking tickets at the Santa Barbara Zoo train and volunteering at the Santa Barbara Heart Association. Nick’s happiest times were spent flying down Splash Mountain and Thunder Railroad at Disneyland, spending time with his friends at Cornerstone Summer Camp, and waking up to open his stocking on Christmas morning.

Nick also found joy in attending church at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church and being pushed by his dad on rollerblades along East Beach. His last days were spent with his family, decorating the house for Christmas, his favorite time of the year.

Nicholas is survived by his dad, Dr. Bill Morton-Smith, and siblings Timothy and Emma. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rhodabel, who is welcoming him with open arms into the kingdom of Heaven.

Donations can be made in Nick’s name to Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara, 1451 Camino Trillado, Carpinteria 93013.

Nick’s service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito 93108.