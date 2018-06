Posted on April 19, 2018 | 5:03 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Nicholas G. Uribe Sr., 67, of Santa Barbara died April 12, 2018.

Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. April 26 with rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St.

Funeral mass is at 10 a.m. April 27 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.