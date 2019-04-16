Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, April 17 , 2019, 12:39 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Nicholas Prainito’s Homer in 10th Is Game Winner for SBCC

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 16, 2019 | 7:49 p.m.

Nicholas Prainito drilled a solo homer in the 10th inning to snap a scoreless tie on Tuesday and SBCC went on to blank Pasadena City 2-0 in a non-conference baseball game at Jackie Robinson Field.

The Vaqueros won for the seventh time in eight games to boost their record to 19-12. Pasadena fell to 20-12.

Prainito, a sophomore second baseman from Menlo Park, belted his first homer of the year with one out in the 10th. Prainito extended his hitting streak to seven games. Alex Holets was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Boston Hubbard’s single to right to make it 2-0.

Holets stole three bases for the Vaqueros and Hubbard swiped two. The Vaqueros are No. 9 in the state with 67 stolen bases in 31 games.

Three Vaquero hurlers combined on an eight-hit shutout. Dylan Porter held the Lancers to three hits in the first three frames, then left-hander Jack Aldrich dominated the next six innings. Aldrich only allowed three singles while striking out eight and walking one.

Jake McBride came on to pitch the bottom of the 10th. Pasadena loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, then McBride struck out Edward Manzo and Ryan Lewis to earn his second save.

Tommy Holguin got the Vaqueros’ first hit off Patrick Pena with one out in the fourth. He doubled down the left-field line for the first of his two hits. Pena pitched shutout ball for nine innings, giving up just four hits and striking out six.

The Vaqueros will host L.A. Pierce on Wednesday, resuming their 5-5 tie from Feb. 8 with the Vaqueros batting in the top of the ninth at 2 p.m., then playing Game 3 of their series 20 minutes after the conclusion of the tie game.

On Thursday, Pasadena gets a return match with the Vaqueros at Pershing Park with the first pitch at 2:30 p.m. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 