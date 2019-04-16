Nicholas Prainito’s Homer in 10th Is Game Winner for SBCC

Baseball

Nicholas Prainito drilled a solo homer in the 10th inning to snap a scoreless tie on Tuesday and SBCC went on to blank Pasadena City 2-0 in a non-conference baseball game at Jackie Robinson Field.

The Vaqueros won for the seventh time in eight games to boost their record to 19-12. Pasadena fell to 20-12.

Prainito, a sophomore second baseman from Menlo Park, belted his first homer of the year with one out in the 10th. Prainito extended his hitting streak to seven games. Alex Holets was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Boston Hubbard’s single to right to make it 2-0.

Holets stole three bases for the Vaqueros and Hubbard swiped two. The Vaqueros are No. 9 in the state with 67 stolen bases in 31 games.

Three Vaquero hurlers combined on an eight-hit shutout. Dylan Porter held the Lancers to three hits in the first three frames, then left-hander Jack Aldrich dominated the next six innings. Aldrich only allowed three singles while striking out eight and walking one.

Jake McBride came on to pitch the bottom of the 10th. Pasadena loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, then McBride struck out Edward Manzo and Ryan Lewis to earn his second save.

Tommy Holguin got the Vaqueros’ first hit off Patrick Pena with one out in the fourth. He doubled down the left-field line for the first of his two hits. Pena pitched shutout ball for nine innings, giving up just four hits and striking out six.

The Vaqueros will host L.A. Pierce on Wednesday, resuming their 5-5 tie from Feb. 8 with the Vaqueros batting in the top of the ninth at 2 p.m., then playing Game 3 of their series 20 minutes after the conclusion of the tie game.

On Thursday, Pasadena gets a return match with the Vaqueros at Pershing Park with the first pitch at 2:30 p.m.

