Nick Butler, Bryan Sheets Lead the Way in Providence Rout

Boys Basketball

Providence restarted its boys basketball season on Thursday at the Valley Christian Tournament in Santa Maria and defeated Coastal Christian, 64-31, behind the 21 points from Nick Butler.

"It was nice to get back on the court today," coach Steve Stokes said. "The Thomas Fire took us off the court for so long. We didn't practice for two weeks and have not played a game in 24 days after games were cancelled."

Bryan Sheets had a solid all-around game with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Caleb Johnson added 10 points.

Stokes said the game was like starting "a totally different season."

"We almost needed to break everything down for the guys to get their legs back underneath them like you would in the off season," he said.

The Patriots (6-1) play Shandon on Friday at 1 p.m.