Nick Butler Leads Way for Providence in Win at Carpinteria

Boys Basketball

Nick Butler scored a game-high 22 points for Providence in a 54-44 boys basketball win at Carpinteria on Monday night.

The Patriots improved to 5-1, while Carpinteria was playing its season opener.

"This was a great team win for us," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "The experience of being battle tested against some quality teams early paid off. We showed some grit in a physical game. I'm proud of our guys."

Bryan Sheets scored 10 points and handed out five assists and Caleb Johnson grabbed nine rebounds for the Patriots (5-1).

The Patriots will have a small break and will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 16 with a home game against Grace Brethren.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.