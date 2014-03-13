Nick Cannon to Promote New Album at Tonic’s Pop Rocks Thursdays

Tonic Nightclub in Santa Barbara is proud to present Nick Cannon hosting and performing this coming Thursday for Tonic's weekly Pop Rocks Thursdays.

Cannon is an American actor, comedian, rapper, entrepreneur, record producer, and radio and television personality. On television, Cannon began as a teenager on All That before going on to host The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'N Out and America's Got Talent.

He'll be performing and celebrating the launch of his new album, titled White People Party Music.

Unlike any other Santa Barbara nightclub, Tonic guarantees an over-the-top experience with great crowds every night of the week. The venue includes a massive sound system, and customized lighting that create plenty of visuals to complement Cannon's DJ set and live performance.



"We love hosting entertainers with a philanthropic background. Cannon gives back to the community and those in need — working with nationally recognized organizations such as Feeding America, Boys and Girls Club, Do Something, Toys for Tots, Stomp Out Bullying, Lupus Foundation of America and The National Kidney Foundation to name a few — in addition to running his own Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation," said Will Norton, general manager of Tonic.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and close at 1:30 a.m.

Tonic Nightclub is located at 634 State St. in Santa Barbara. This is a 21-or-older event, and dress code is strictly enforced. All ticket sales are final.

— Taylor Reaume represents Tonic Nightclub.