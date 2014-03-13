Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Nick Cannon to Promote New Album at Tonic’s Pop Rocks Thursdays

By Taylor Reaume for Tonic Nightclub | March 13, 2014 | 8:26 a.m.

Tonic Nightclub in Santa Barbara is proud to present Nick Cannon hosting and performing this coming Thursday for Tonic's weekly Pop Rocks Thursdays.

Cannon is an American actor, comedian, rapper, entrepreneur, record producer, and radio and television personality. On television, Cannon began as a teenager on All That before going on to host The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'N Out and America's Got Talent.

He'll be performing and celebrating the launch of his new album, titled White People Party Music.

Unlike any other Santa Barbara nightclub, Tonic guarantees an over-the-top experience with great crowds every night of the week. The venue includes a massive sound system, and customized lighting that create plenty of visuals to complement Cannon's DJ set and live performance.

"We love hosting entertainers with a philanthropic background. Cannon gives back to the community and those in need — working with nationally recognized organizations such as Feeding America, Boys and Girls Club, Do Something, Toys for Tots, Stomp Out Bullying, Lupus Foundation of America and The National Kidney Foundation to name a few — in addition to running his own Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation," said Will Norton, general manager of Tonic.

Limited pre-sale tickets are available online by clicking here. Doors open at 8 p.m. and close at 1:30 a.m. Follow Tonic on Twitter and Facebook. Click here for bottle service, or call 805.897.1800.

Tonic Nightclub is located at 634 State St. in Santa Barbara. This is a 21-or-older event, and dress code is strictly enforced. All ticket sales are final.

— Taylor Reaume represents Tonic Nightclub.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 