Nick Dallow Delivers Game-Winning Hit for Santa Barbara in 5-4 Victory

Baseball

Nick Dallow drove in the winning run with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning as Santa Barbara High's baseball team rallied from a 4-0 deficit and beat Newbury Park 5-4 in a non-league game on Saturday at Eddie Mathews Field.

The victory provided a huge lift for the Dons, who were coming off a loss against Dos Pueblos on Friday.

Santa Barbara was trailing 4-0 in the fourth, but Bryce Warrecker got the Dons back in the game with a two-run single in the bottom of the inning.

The Dons rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Dallow coming up with the game-winning hit. He also had a double in the game for a 2-for-4 day.

Scott Feldman held the Panthers scoreless for the last three innings to pick up the pitching win.

Santa Barbara (13-8) resumes Channel League play Tuesday at home against Ventura.

