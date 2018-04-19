Nick Johnson Aquatics Scholarships Set Up at Santa Barbara High School, UCSB

The family of Nick Johnson, the UC Santa Barbara and former Santa Barbara High School water polo player who died March 24, has established memorial funds in his name.

The funds will benefit the water polo programs at both schools, Johnson’s aunt, Kristen Jensen, announced on her Facebook page.

Johnson, a 19-year-old sophomore at UCSB and a 2012 graduate of Santa Barbara High, was training with his former high school team when he was found at the bottom of the campus pool. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Although toxicology results are pending, a Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office autopsy attributed the death to “accidental drowning.”

Donations to the Santa Barbara High aquatics program can be made to the SBHS Aquatics Booster Club-Nick Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Kelsie Hendrix, treasurer, 2733 Williams Way, Santa Barbara 93105. Click here to make an online donation.

Donations to the UCSB water polo program can be made to the UCSB Foundation-Nick Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Gifts Administration, University of California Santa Barbara 93106-1130, or by calling 805.893.2112. Click here to make an online donation, and navigate to the “Nick Johnson Memorial Fund” in the drop-down box.

