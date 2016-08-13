Nick Lucena, Phil Dalhausser Reach Olympics Beach VB Quarterfinals

Video by NBC Sports

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena rose to the occasion in the knockout stage of the Rio Olympics beach volleyball competition on Saturday night.

The former Santa Barbara residents and East Beach locals advanced to the quarterfinals with an impressive 21-14, 21-15 victory over Austria's Robin Seidl and Alexander Huber on Copacabana Beach.

The Americans will next face Brazil's Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt in quarterfinal play on Monday.

"We wanted to play Brazil in Brazil, preferably in the final," Dalhausser, the 2008 gold medalist, told reporters. "We got our wish, just a little early. Hopefully we can come away with the win."

The teams have split their four head-to-head matchups on the international tour, with the Brazilians winning a pair of finals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Long Beach, California. The Americans won in Hamburg in a match that Dalhausser said was the best they have played.

"It will be the toughest test for us," he said.