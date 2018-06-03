Nick Martel Steps Up, Sparks Bishop Diego to Beat St. Bonaventure, 58-57

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego overcame the loss of standout Dylan Streett and roared back from a 15-point halftime deficit to hand St. Bonaventure a 58-57 defeat and move into a first-place tie with the Seraphs in the Tri-Valley League on Thursday night.

Bishop is 7-1 in league while St. Bonaventure is 8-1.

Streett suffered a sprained ankle while jumping on the opening tipoff and went straight to urgent care.

Nick Martel stepped in and played a stellar game, scoring a team-high 17 points. Will Goodwin tallied 16 points, including three three-pointers.

“Honestly, I felt our defense set the tone for the comeback,” Bishop coach James Coronado said. “Our team can score with anyone, but I knew we were going to have to string some stops together to dig into their lead. Martel stepped up huge with his aggressiveness and scored about seven straight points to keep us in it, then our team D took over in the 4th quarter."

Coronado praised the play of guards Isaiah Veal and Luis Mendez.

"We essentially have two point guards on the court all game and their great decision making has been huge all season, and is only getting better,” said Coronado.

Mikey Hinkle had 19 points and Kai Rojas chipped in 18 for St. Bonaventure.



