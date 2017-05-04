Strike Up the Nick Rail Band Camp

Few sounds are quite as sweet as the songs played by a band of young students, regardless of the dissonance and tension that often accompanies them.

It is universally recognized that music is conducive to higher learning. Plus, music is known to strengthen one's ability for understanding and multitasking. The one misfortune is the traditionally high cost of music education.

Wanting to make music more accessible, especially to young people with such a flexible capacity for learning, Nick Rail of Nick Rail Music in Santa Barbara, conceived a way around that financial bar.

For 27 seasons, young students have been able to participate in Nick Rail Summer Band Camp, to be held this year June 13-July 20.

During that six weeks, a staff of instructors professionally trained in music will teach students how to play solo or as a group, depending on prior experience.

On July 20, at 6 p.m., the new young musicians will have an opportunity to show what they’ve learned in a final performance at First United Methodist Church.

Jocelyn Tipple, camp director for some two decades, said, “Mr. Rail wanted the price to be minimal in order to make it available to the larger population of students.

"It is still only $95 for six weeks of fun thanks to the underwriting of Nick Rail and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation,” she said.

Tipple highlighted the camp's accessibility to all fourth-through-eighth-grade students and how it ignites their excitement for further music education. “The emphasis is on a light-hearted, summer fun setting,” she said.

Students can use their own instruments or rent them from Nick Rail Music, and scholarships are available for qualifying participants.

The goal of Nick Rail’s Summer Band Camp is to provide the equal opportunity for all of the community’s youth to delve into a musical experience, overcoming the gap created by the financial inaccessibility of music education.

Tipple emphasizes one of the most crucial outcomes of attending the camp: “Area band teachers all agree, it super charges their school year bands and builds confidence in all their camp attending players."

More information on the camp and registration available at: sbefoundation.org/the-nick-rail-summer-band-camp.

— Mikayla McNair for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.