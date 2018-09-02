Nick Randazzo Captures Season-Opening Race for UCSB

Cross Country

UCSB sophomore Nick Randazzo celebrated his 19th birthday by capturing the Division 1 individual title at the Mark Covert Classic cross country race in Brea at Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Saturday.

Randazzo pulled away from a pack of runners at around the 4-mile mark and finished the 8-kilometer course in 24:41.0, winning by a good seven seconds over two runners from Cal State Fullerton.

Yousef Baddour finished fifth in 24:52.2 with Brian Schulz behind taking ninth in 25:02.5, putting five Gauchos in the top ten. Redshirt freshman Alex Barr would come through as the fourth scorer for the men's team with a 28th place finish in 25:35.4, and true freshman Jack Landgraf would round out the scoring with a 35th place finish in 25:44.4, both competing in uniform for the first time.

Cal Poly would take the men's team title with a solid score of 60 points while the Gauchos would garner 73 points with Cal State Fullerton not too far behind in 79. Thirteen teams competed.

"A promising performance was expected from the men's team this morning, and they didn't disappoint in the slightest," remarked assistant coach Thomas Poston. "Seeing Nick pull away in that last mile was great to see. I knew that he put in the work this summer and I'm happy to see it paying off. Baddour and Schulz ran great as well. Those three guys are just looking solid."

In the 5k women's race, Astrid Rosvall emergeed from the final loop in the top ten to finish seventh overall in 17:57.4, while Katie Camarena came in 13th in 18:07.5. Miranda Ross covered the third-place scoring position in 36th in 18:41.2 with her new freshman teammate Emma Overell finished just behind her in 18:41.8. Kyla Ramsey would round out the scoring in 43rd with an 18:47.0.

The women finished sixth overall behind Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, and UC Davis with 133 points.