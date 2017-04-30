Nick Tompkins Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Board

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) welcomes Nick Tompkins as a new member of its Board of Directors. Tompkins is a sixth-generation Central Coast native and Fresno State University graduate, who brings more than 38 years of entrepreneurial experience to the organization.

“We are excited to welcome an individual of Nick’s caliber on our board. His many years of development experience, involvement in the community and charity work are great assets to the diverse leadership mix of our Board of Directors,” said John Fowler, president and CEO of PSHH.

“Nick is an incredibly passionate human being; his vast business and nonprofit sector expertise will aid us in charting our course for the future and strategic planning efforts,” Fowler said.

Tompkins founded Apio, Inc. in 1979, which started as a local seedling supplier in Santa Maria Valley.

As the president and CEO, Tompkins grew Apio Inc. into the largest manufacturer and marketer of pre-cut value-added vegetables to the club, retail, and food-service sectors in the U.S., as well as being an international exporter of fruits and vegetables.

In 2008, Tompkins changed roles from CEO to chairman and was named Santa Barbara County’s Agribusiness person of the year. In 2012, he was recognized by the California Legislature with the Excellence in Agriculture Legacy Award.



In 1986, Tompkins acquired and developed his first commercial property on the Central Coast. Now, he is the owner of NKT Commercial and has some 30 properties in his portfolio.

Some of these undertakings include developing Kohl’s Shopping Center in Santa Maria, the Granada Tower in Santa Barbara, and the Tank Farm Office Park in San Luis Obispo.

Tompkins' supports a number of local nonprofits including Jack’s Helping Hand, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He also has been on the Board of Regents and contributed to Mission College Preparatory High School.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.