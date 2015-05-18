Nick Vujicic, Born Without Limbs, to Share His Story for ‘All of Me’ Fundraiser

Nick Vujicic, born without arms or legs, will be the featured speaker at the Granada Theatre to share his unstoppable life.

"All of Me" will begin at 7 p.m. this Monday, May 18, and admission is free.

Vujicic is an international speaker and New York Times bestselling author who travels the world (over 60 countries now) filling stadiums to speak to millions about hope and finding meaning in life.

"All of Me" is a fundraiser for the Network Medical Women’s Center, a nonprofit free medical clinic.

This is an opportunity for people to come and see that life is more than meets the eye!