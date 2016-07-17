Nicky Fell Powers Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars into Section Finals

Youth Sports

Nicky Fell hit a two-run homer and went 4 for 4, leading Goleta Valley South Little League's 11-Under All Stars to a 15-1 win over Santa Maria Westside on Sunday and putting the team in the Section 1 Tournament Finals.

Goleta Valley South took the lead in the third, scoring two runs on a double by Brendon Cekada. Fell's two-run blast in the fourth and a three-run homer by Lance Bermudes in a 10-run fifth helped clinch the win.

Pitcher Aidan Mandel held Santa Maria Westside hitless over three innings and didn't allow an earned runs. Cole Schoenwetter and Bradley Cekada finished out the game, with Cekada striking out the side in the bottom of the fifth inning for the mercy-rule win.

Goleta Valley South plays Tuesday night for the Section 1 title at 5 p.m. at Nipomo Little League.

