Nico Martinez Fires Third Straight Shutout for Dos Pueblos

Nico Martinez fired a one-hitter and threw his third straight complete-game shutout for Dos Pueblos in a 15-0 win over Yerington High of Nevada at the Central Coast Baseball Tournament in the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday.
The game was called after the fourth inning on the tournament's 10-rule rule. It was the third straight win for the Chargers (12-8-1).
Martinez struck out five, giving him 29 strikeouts in his last 18 innings. He also contributed on the mound, going 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Evan Steinberger also drove in three RBI on a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Luke Roberts, Nate Jordan and Dylan Ledbetter all had multi-hit games as well.
Dos Pueblos gets back to Channel League play on Tuesday at San Marcos.