Nico Martinez Goes the Distance in Dos Pueblos Tourney Title Win Over San Luis Obispo

Baseball

Nico Martinez pitched a complete game for Dos Pueblos in a 10-4 victory over San Luis Obispo in the championship game of the San Luis Obispo Baseball Tournament on Friday.

It's the second tournament title for the Chargers, who last week won the Rancho Cucamonga Cougar Classic.

Martinez struck out four. He also produced at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Four other Chargers had two hits in the game. Jed Donelan went 2-4 with a double and three RBI, Dylan Kelley drove in two runs and went 2-4, David Leon was 2-2 with two runs scored and Charlie Cuykendall was 2-3 with a RBI.

Dos Pueblos (12-2) has now won 11 straight games.

The Chargers return to Channel League play on Wednesday, hosting San Marcos.

