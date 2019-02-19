Nico Martinez Has Big Day at Plate in Dos Pueblos’ First Win

Baseball

Nico Martinez went 3 for 4 and drove in a run and Parker Led better had three RBIs to power Dos Pueblos to a 10-5 baseball victory over L.A. Poly in the Easton Tournament.

Evan Steinberger and David Leon each had two hits in the first win of the season for the Chargers (1-1-1).

Conner Gleissner started on the mound and struck out six in 3.1 innings. Luke Fidel pitched 1.2 innings of relieve and earned the win. Nate Feldhaus, Nate Jordan and Mason Boelter all pitched scoreless relief.

The Chargers play Saugus at home on Thursday before Friday's Channel League opener at Santa Barbara on Friday.