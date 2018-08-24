Friday, August 24 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Fair with Haze 73º

 
 
 
 

Nicolas Holzer Headed to Prison for Life for Murdering Parents, 2 Sons

Judge Brian Hill sentences him to 4 terms of life in prison without possibility of parole for 2014 slayings

Murderer with attorney in court for sentencing.
Nicolas Holzer sits in court Friday with his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Christine Voss, as he is sentenced to four terms of life in prison without possibility of parole for the 2014 murders of his parents and two sons. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 24, 2018 | 12:35 p.m.

Nicolas Holzer was sentenced Friday to spend the rest of his life is state prison for the brutal slayings of his parents and two sons four years ago in their home near Goleta,

Superior Court Judge Brian Hill followed the recommendation of the Santa Barbara County Probation Department and imposed four consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Holzer, dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit and appearing slightly disheveled, shuffled into Hill's courtroom, which was filled with family members, friends, law enforcement members and court personnel.

Seated at the defense table next to his attorney, Senior Deputy Public Defender Christine Voss, Holzer did not react as the sentence was imposed.

Holzer, 49, was found guilty in May of stabbing to death his parents, William Charles Holzer, 73, and Sheila Garard Holzer, 74, and his two sons, Sebastian, 13, and Vincent, 10, on Aug. 11, 2014. 

He later told psychiatrists that he had to kill his family to save them from eternal damnation.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges.

In a non-jury trial before Hill that ended in May, Holzer was quickly found guilty of the first-degree murders. In a second, more-lengthy sanity phase, Hill ruled that Holzer did not meet the criteria to be ruled insane.

In imposing the sentence, Hill noted that Holzer suffers from severe mental illness, but added that he was not insane at the time of the killings.

On Friday, Hill called Holzer's crimes "heinous, horrific, evil and very difficult for anyone to understand."

In addition to the life prison terms, Holzer was sentenced to eight more years — to be served first — for felony animal cruelty (for killing the family dog) and for use of a weapon in the crimes.

He also was ordered to pay fines and restitution totaling $10,650.

At Voss' urging, Hill included in his sentencing order a recommendation that Holzer be placed in a prison setting "that maximizes the opportunity of mental-health treatment."

Prior to sentencing, a victim-witness impact statement from Holzer's ex-wife, Juana G. Holzer, was read to the court by Joan Fairfield, a victim-witness advocate for the county:

"Nicolas Holzer. He took from me my hopes and opportunities to see my little ones, to grow with them. And to see Sebastian and Vincent grow together... I miss them so much...

"Nicolas take away for me the opportunities to see them realizing their dreams and goals together...

"And I want to tell you, Nicolas, that my beautiful little ones, Sebastian and Vincent, will always be in my heart with me."

Holzer, who has been held without bail since the killings, was credited with the more than four years he already has spent in custody.

He is expected to be transferred soon to the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

