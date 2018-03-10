Nicolas Murillo-Perez Has Productive Day for San Marcos at Ventura Invite

Track & Field

Nicolas Murillo-Perez had a busy day for San Marcos at the Ventura Invitational track & field meet on a rainy Saturday.

He finished second in the long jump (20-06), fourth in the triple jump (39-0.5), ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team and ran the 400-meter leg on the first-place distance medley relay team with David Dinklage, Jason Peterson and Tristan Wallace.

The Royals also won the girls DMR with Kayla Cleary, Maddie Funk, Qiana Roderick and Lorena Guerrero.

In other results, Addi Furrer took third in the girls shot put at 33-09 and Abigail Gularte was fifth at 32-08; Matt Williams ran a PR of 52.78 for fourth place in the varsity 400.

"Our kids did a great job competing in difficult weather," said coach Marilyn Hantgin.

